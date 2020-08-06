South Dakota reported four new deaths in Thursday’s daily COVID-19 update provided by the Department of Health.
In a media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said two of the deaths occurred in Pennington County, one in Minnehaha County and one in Oglala Lakota County.
The state’s death toll is now at 141.
There were 105 new positive tests reported Thursday, raising the state’s total of known cases to 9,273.
Locally, Union County’s recent surge in cases continued with four more positive tests, giving the county 208 cases overall. One new hospitalization (16) and one new recovery (167) were reported. The county has recorded 71 cases in the past month. There are 37 active cases.
Neighboring Clay County added three new cases, lifting its total to 123. Seventeen cases are active.
Yankton County reported no new cases, keeping its total at 104, but recorded one new hospitalization, its eighth. There are seven active cases.
Other statewide statistics reported Thursday included:
• Active Cases — 987 (+36);
• Recoveries — 8,145 (+65);
• Hospitalizations — 861 ever hospitalized (+5); 44 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 147,336 total tests (+1,781); 117,574 individuals tested (+1,200).
In Nebraska, three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Wednesday, lifting the state total to 335.
The state also reported 311 new cases, giving the state 27,489 known cases.
Locally, one new case was reported in both Cedar (22) and Knox (33) counties.
Hospitalizations climbed by 27 to 1,681, but active hospitalizations dropped by three to 148.
Recovered cases climbed to 19,885 (+121).
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
