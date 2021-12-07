Lake Andes Man Charged With Violating Suspended Sentence

LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man, arrested last week for allegedly threatening to kill a judge, has now denied, in a separate case, that he violated his suspended sentence for domestic abuse earlier this year.
Chaske Joseph Rockboy, 39, is currently held in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes on $50,000 bond for a Dec. 2 incident in which he allegedly threatened to kill Judge Bruce Anderson of Wagner and encouraged others to take action against the judge.
According to court documents, Rockboy posted a Facebook video in which he threatened Anderson’s life and used a number of allegations and expletives against the judge. Authorities located Rockboy in Lake Andes, where he resisted arrest and possessed an illegal drug.
In that case, Rockboy was arrested for threatening a judicial officer and for possession of a controlled substance, both Class 5 felonies, and for resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
In South Dakota, a Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class 1 misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.
As that case moves through the courts, Rockboy faces new charges that could result in revoking his suspended sentence earlier this year.
He appeared Tuesday in Charles Mix County courthouse on a charge that he violated his suspended sentence for an April conviction where he pleaded guilty of simple assault–domestic abuse.
For the April conviction, he was sentenced to 360 days in county jail. The court credited him with 67 days served and suspended the remaining 293 days of jail based on a number of conditions. The court sentenced him to 360 days in county jail, with 67 days of credit for time time served.
The court suspended the 293 days of the jail term on a number of conditions. Those included that he shall have no like offenses and will not consume alcohol or drugs for 360 days.
As additional conditions, he was ordered to begin a domestic abuse intervention program in Mitchell by a certified counselor and follow the counselor’s recommendations. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim unless recommended by the domestic abuse intervention counselor.
Also, he was ordered to begin individual counseling immediately through the Indian Health Service.
If he failed to complete any conditions of the sentence, the court could direct that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.
Tuesday’s court appearance arose from the state’s move to revoke the suspended sentence from the April conviction.
According to court documents, the state alleges that Rockboy violated the court’s terms and conditions with new charges arising from a Nov. 15, 2021, traffic accident.
The collision involved a Wagner ambulance driven by Kristina Ymker, running into the back of a pickup driven by Rockboy in the area of S.D. Highway 46 and 390th Ave. The ambulance was carrying a passenger at the time, but the crew reported no injuries.
Charles Mix County Deputy Sheriff Tanner Novak was dispatched to the scene and filed the report.
According to Novak’s report, Rockboy failed to give immediate notice of the accident to the nearest available law enforcement officer who has jurisdiction. In addition, Rockboy intentionally obstructed Novak’s investigation by refusing to cooperate with questioning, not complying with Novak’s order to step out of the vehicle and also refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test (PBT), the deputy reported.
As a result, Rockboy has been charged with obstructing a law-enforcement officer, careless driving, failure to report an accident and a seatbelt violation.
Ymker was cited for careless driving and no seatbelt after she admitted she looked away from the roadway and was unaware that the vehicle in front of her had slowed.
The charges arising from the Nov. 15 accident led to the state seeking to have Rockboy’s suspended sentence be revoked.
Charles Mix County Deputy State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst filed the petition, asking the court to require Rockboy’s appearance and show cause why the sentence for his simple assault-domestic abuse conviction shouldn’t be imposed.
Rockboy and his attorney, Melissa Fiksdal of Sioux Falls, appeared Tuesday in court, where he denied that he had violated the conditions of his suspended sentence.
Judge Donna Bucher scheduled a Dec. 13 evidentiary hearing in Lake Andes for the state to prove its case that that Rockboy’s sentence should be imposed and he serve time in jail.
In the meantime, Rockboy continues to face the charges of threatening a judicial officer, possession of a controlled substance and for resisting arrest.
