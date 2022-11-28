PIERRE — South Dakota is working to prevent suicide among veterans and active-duty military. Persistent stress can affect anyone, and those who have served or are currently serving may be at greater risk for suicide than others.

“Suicide is preventable, and everyone has a role to play in saving lives,” said state Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock. “In order to decrease the rate of veteran suicide, it is imperative to address the challenges veterans face head-on and provide support to increase hope and resilience at the individual, family and community level.”

