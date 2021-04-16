Yankton County reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The death was the county’s 30th overall and the second posted on the DOH’s online portal this week.
South Dakota recorded three deaths Friday, raising the state toll to 1,952.
The state also saw 257 new infections, but the number of active cases dropped by 127 to 2,201, the lowest level since March 18.
Yankton County reported 10 new infections Friday, the second time it has posted a double-digit increase this month. Three new recoveries were recorded. The number of active cases rose to 64. There were no new hospitalizations posted. According to the DOH online portal, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital listed two COVID patients Friday, both of them in intensive care (ICU).
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported nine active cases, up from two reported last week and one of its highest weekly totals so far this school year. Five cases were reported at Yankton High School, with three cases at Yankton Middle School and one case at Beadle Elementary School.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+3), Dixon (+1) and Knox (+2) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported nine active cases (all students) Friday, which was unchanged from Thursday. There were 13 people in quarantine/isolation (-2), including two on campus (-1).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University posted one active case (staff), which was unchanged from its last report on Monday.
Here are other statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 120,857 (+257: 255 confirmed, 2 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,201 (-127);
• Recoveries — 116,703 (+367);
• Hospitalizations — 7,189 ever hospitalized (+1); 106 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Testing — 4,288 new tests processed; 36 new individuals tested;
• 7-Day Positivity Rate — 8.7% (-0.4%);
• Vaccinations — 521,848 total vaccinations (+7,690); 311,853 individuals vaccinated (+2,750).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 236 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,205.
Also, the state saw a record day of vaccinations with 99,466.
On Friday, the DHHS and Nebraska Public Health Lab (NPHL) confirmed that the South Africa variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.351, has arrived in the state. The initial case has been identified as a Lancaster County resident.
“An investigation is underway and ongoing,” according to a press release.
It added, “It is expected that vaccinations will remain effective, although some bench studies show higher levels of antibodies are required to neutralize B.1.351 than the level of antibodies required to neutralize standard SARS-CoV-2 strains.”
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 215,762 (+239);
• Recoveries — 166,309 (+281);
• Hospitalizations — 6,396 ever hospitalized (+19); 167 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Testing — 9,417 new tests processed; 1,402 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations —1,245,745 (+99,466).
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372). You can also call the state COVID information line at 1-800-997-2880.
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
