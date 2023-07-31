Chezayia Raniyah Liggins

Chezayia Raniyah Liggins

 Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Department

VERMILLION — The suspect in a stabbing death in Vermillion Sunday has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested at the scene of the crime, according to court documents.

Larry Skow

4 am. A 20 year old female a 47 yo male. One Really has to think hard on what led to a fight that ended in the dude getting stabbed. Maybe a “bizzness” transaction gone bad?

