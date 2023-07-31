VERMILLION — The suspect in a stabbing death in Vermillion Sunday has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested at the scene of the crime, according to court documents.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 7:25 am
VERMILLION — The suspect in a stabbing death in Vermillion Sunday has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested at the scene of the crime, according to court documents.
In a Sunday press release from the Vermillion Police Department (VPD), a 911 call was received at 4:09 a.m. Sunday regarding a man who had been stabbed.
The victim has been identified as Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion.
An affidavit and application for ex parte determination of probable cause was filed Monday by VPD Officer Drew Gortmaker, who responded to the call Sunday.
“Vermillion Police Officers responded to Spruce Street for a report of a male that was stabbed and believed to be deceased,” Gortmaker said, adding that officers found the victim and had begun life-saving measures before Bartling was pronounced dead. “I interviewed the defendant, and she admitted to stabbing the victim in the back two times with a knife.”
An autopsy has been scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.
Liggins was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony. According to the criminal complaint, she is charged with “perpetrating the death of another human being without authority of law and with premeditation to effect the death of (Christopher Bartling).”
A Class A felony carries a mandatory sentence of death or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen reviewed Gortmaker’s document and determined that probable cause existed to arrest and charge Liggins. The judge also decided against releasing the defendant pending further proceedings and set bail at $1 million.
In response to a petition for court-appointed counsel, the court determined that Liggins was indigent and unable to obtain counsel. Seth Klentz of the Public Defender’s Office has been assigned to represent Liggins.
Her first court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“There are no other persons suspected to have been involved in this incident,” Sunday’s press release said, adding that there is no danger to the public.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
4 am. A 20 year old female a 47 yo male. One Really has to think hard on what led to a fight that ended in the dude getting stabbed. Maybe a “bizzness” transaction gone bad?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.