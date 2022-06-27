100 Years
Wednesday, June 28, 1922
• P.S. Gurney, of the Gurney Nursery farm northwest of the city, has a broken arm as the result of an attempt to crank an automobile Monday evening.
• This morning the figure “S” was visible on the river gauge, showing that the stream was still subsiding steadily. The river is full of scum and drift, showing heavy cutting up stream somewhere.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 28, 1947
• One of Yankton’s oldest business firms will pass from the local scene on August 24 next when Donaldson’s New Market at Third and Pine streets goes out of existence and is replaced by a store of the well-known O.P. Skaags system. Purchaser is C.S. Van Eaton, of Sioux City, president of the system, who owns 17 other Skaags stores, known as Van Eaton Super Food Stores.
• Orlin Sorenson, formerly of Yankton and now residing in North Hollywood, Calif., flew a 14-passenger Lockheed Lodestar plane into the Yankton airport Friday afternoon for a weekend visit with relatives and friends here. Sorenson is private pilot for Ed Pauley, wealthy California oil magnate.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 28, 1972
• The new St. Vincent’s Roman Catholic Church and Student Center in Springfield will be blessed Sunday at 2 p.m. during first services held at the new building. Don Moriarty, chairman of the building committee, said the services will be the first services for the denomination in Springfield in their own building since the late 1940s.
• Area car owners seem to be doing a better job of keeping keys out of their parked cars — but many autos still are literally open invitations to thefts. A check of 25 cars picked at random near a Yankton shopping area failed to turn up one set of keys in a car’s ignition. Still, there were many cases of open cars with quite a bit of property within arm’s reach.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 28, 1997
• Cool off in the annual Swim Carnival sponsored by First Dakota National Bank and Department of Parks and Recreation on Friday, July 4. The event begins at 1 p.m. with no preregistration required. The pool will be closed for open swim during the Carnival and will close for the day at 4 p.m. A free Fourth of July concert will feature Poker Alice beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park Amphitheater. The concert will precede the city fireworks display.
• The Mount Marty High School, College and Sacred Heart School of Nursing reunion is set for July 4-6 at the MMC campus in Yankton. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Friday in Roncalli Center and continues until early afternoon Sunday. An alumni picnic and baseball game will be held at Riverside Park Friday. Saturday activities include coffee, liturgy, golf, reunion teas and the 7 p.m. alumni banquet. Sunday mass at Bishop Marty Chapel will be followed by an alumni brunch and special high school alumni activities.
