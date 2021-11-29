Remembering A Leader

Her work took her around the globe, but Sister Jacquelyn Ernster’s heart always remained with her Benedictine Sisters and Mount Marty University in Yankton that she led during her lifetime.
As president of Mount Marty College (as it was known then), she helped the school move forward with its academics, sought an athletic conference and even spent a month living in the dorm with students.
As Sacred Heart Monastery prioress, she not only continued the nuns’ ministry but also provided leadership and strength after a 1997 fire destroyed a portion of the monastery and claimed a nun’s life.
She even reached out to current MMU president, Marc Long, in recent years to talk about the college’s growth and promising future.
“She was incredibly gracious,” Long said. “We talked about the challenges and opportunities when she was president and the opportunities she saw as a member of the sponsoring order (of nuns) for Mount Marty.”
Sister Jacquelyn died Nov. 20 at age 82, following an eight-month battle with cancer. Her funeral was held at Bishop Marty Chapel, situated between the monastery and university that she loved dearly.
Despite her illness, Sister Jacquelyn remained open and positive as well as interested in Mount Marty, including the school’s new football program this fall, according to friend Sister Bonita Gacnik.
“She so wanted to attend the first football game, the homecoming parade, the recent MMU musical,” Sister Bonita said. “She was sure that I could make this happen for her. It broke my heart that I couldn’t.”
Sister Jacquelyn became a “soul friend” for many, from the Yankton community to her fellow Benedictine Sisters in Europe and Africa, Sister Bonita said. In addition, the late nun enjoyed travel, books, golf and was an outstanding cook who loved to entertain and plan parties.
“I will be forever grateful that I was with Jacquelyn when she passed,” Sister Bonita said.
Raised in Salem by her maternal grandmother, Sister Jacquelyn came to Mount Marty College as a student and later became a nun. After earning her teaching certificate, she taught in K-12 schools. She later earned her master’s degree in history at Indiana University and started teaching at Mount Marty in 1970. She later earned her doctorate at Ohio State University and continued teaching at Mount Marty.
She served as the college’s vice president of academic affairs and then ascended to become president from 1983-96 during changing times for the school. After a sabbatical year in Australia, she served as Sacred Heart Monastery prioress from 1997-2005.
STAYING IN TOUCH
Sister Jacquelyn’s influence was felt far beyond Yankton. A woman of many interests and talents, she served in roles across the United States and in Africa, Asia and Australia. She also helped lead a Maryland monastery in transition.
However, she returned to Yankton in 2017, where she continued serving the college and monastery any way she could, according to Long, who took the reins as Mount Marty University president in 2015.
“She always prayed for and loved everybody on this (MMU) campus who studied and worked here. The university was so central to her ministry throughout her life,” he said.
“In ways, she inspired me. Not too many people know what kind of job this is (as president). It means so much to have somebody who lived it for 13 years as she did and remained so supportive of things we’re trying to do at Mount Marty.”
Sister Jacquelyn was serving as president when Cimpl Arena opened its doors, and she helped Lancer athletics find a conference for tremendous stability, according to former athletic director Chuck Iverson.
“Early in my career as athletic director, my No. 1 goal was to find us a solid conference to play in. For those first 20 years or so, Mount Marty played mostly as an independent school, so scheduling, recognition and rivalries were difficult,” he said.
“The South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference (SDIC) was the goal, but I was not having much luck getting the number of votes to get us in. I visited with Sister Jacquelyn about trying to form a new conference, and while this was not in her wheelhouse, she was very much supportive of the idea, knowing this would be important for Mount Marty.”
She went to work finding a home for the Lancers.
“I really believe that her leadership and persuasive skills helped bring several institutions’ presidents together with an interest in the forming this new conference,” Iverson said.
“As it turned out, word got out about the meetings that were going on, and suddenly, the SDIC was interested in adding Mount Marty and other schools to the conference. We were soon members of the SDIC, which became the South Dakota-Iowa Conference (still the SDIC).”
Today, the Lancers are members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), which spans four states. The MMU legacy includes new athletic facilities and the addition or expansion of programs.
“She was a remarkable person and great role model,” Iverson said of the late nun.
HELPING HER SISTERS
Sister Jacquelyn provided a firm but loving hand for her Benedictine Sisters, according to current prioress Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff.
“I have always seen Sister Jacquelyn as a woman ahead of her times. She had the gift and ability of seeing the best potential in people or situations, and did what she could to make sure that it happened,” Sister Maribeth said.
When Sister Maribeth was attending Mount Marty, she saw Sister Jacquelyn as a strong female presence for the student body.
“I thought that she was a ‘giant,’ and I always looked up to her when she was president. She did have a softer, gentler side, also,” Sister Maribeth said. “While I was living in the residence halls, Sister Jacquelyn decided she wanted to have a ‘dorm experience,’ so she came and lived over in Corbey Hall for a month with the students.”
The dorm life literally became a painful experience for the college president.
“While she was there, she ended up breaking her ankle, but she took it all in stride and continued the venture as a good sport,” Sister Maribeth said. “It was there that we found that she was a ‘real’ person who could laugh and have fun with the rest of us.”
Sister Jacquelyn would play a major role in Sister Maribeth’s life, hiring the young nun as director of campus ministry, a move that launched her 21-year career at Mount Marty.
“She insisted that I go for training before I started so that I would have the full skills I needed for the position. Then, many years later, when she was prioress at Sacred Heart, she kept pushing me to pursue getting my master’s degree,” Sister Maribeth said.
“I certainly wasn’t wanting to do that, but I am grateful now that I pursued that degree because it has helped to shape my leadership skills and build my spirituality. I wouldn’t have become who I am today in my ministry without her guidance — and prodding!”
Sister Jacqueline was molded by her maternal grandmother’s upbringing of her, seeing people and the world in a different way, Sister Maribeth said.
“Sister Jacquelyn had a very soft spot in her heart for the ‘underdog,’” the younger nun said. “Because of the simple beginnings in her own life, she had a real affinity to reaching out to those who were most in need.”
For her 80th birthday, Sister Jacquelyn asked for donations of diapers to help local agencies assist families unable to afford them. Her goal was collecting 80 packs, but she far exceeded the goal with a collection of more than 100 packs.
“She was always looking out for ways to help others in a quiet and ‘non-showy’ fashion,” Sister Maribeth said.
The response was amazing, according to Barb Rezac, the MMU vice president for advancement and admissions.
“The project collected something like 120 packs of diapers and more than $5,000,” she said. “Sister Jacquelyn put out the request to Mount Marty alumni, the Sisters and the community. Shipments of diapers came from all over the place.”
TOUCHING LIVES
Sister Jacquelyn’s outreach extended beyond the college and monastery, according to Larry and Martha Celmer. Larry was a Yankton native, and the Celmers moved to California in 1961 when he started his veterinary practice.
The couple received a warm welcome from the Sisters when they returned to Yankton in 1990, Larry said. He would later serve on the Mount Marty board of trustees for six years, with three years as chairman.
“Our first year back centered around the monastery. We had dinners together and socialized with the Sisters,” Larry said. “Because of the hospitality of the nuns, and particularly Sister Jacquelyn, we felt so loved and welcomed. We developed a wonderful relationship.”
One episode brought more closeness than anyone anticipated. Sister Jacquelyn and Sister Martin Mergen came out to the Celmers’ farm, where a violent storm drove them into the small and admittedly foul-smelling root cellar for safety.
“We were all down there, riding out the storm,” Larry said. “We didn’t get hurt, but we did see the tornado storm clouds form as we closed the door to the walk-in of what was our little sanctuary. That was one of the ways we got to know each other.”
Sister Jacquelyn remained in contact with the Celmers even after her retirement. She and Sister Doris Oberembt baked a cake and brought it to the Celmers at a time when Martha was in poor health, spending time with the couple over cake and coffee.
Sister Jacquelyn’s ministry took her far beyond Yankton. After eight years as prioress, she spent time living and working with the Missionary Benedictines in Nairobi, Kenya. This led to her becoming the director of the African Sisters Education Collaborative (ASEC) for about five years. She traveled and recruited staff and students in five African countries.
In 2013, she was asked to be an administrator for the Benedictines of Ridgely, Maryland, as they transitioned to a new location. She came home to Yankton in 2017 to retire and aid in the living of daily communal life.
Sister Bonita recalled a number of memories for the Press & Dakotan and during her tribute during the funeral.
When Sister Bonita entered the monastery in 1984, she was assigned to the Marty House Small Living Group. Sister Jacquelyn was a member of this group and, on the evening of Sister Bonita’s arrival, organized a small welcome party for the group.
Because of Sister Jacquelyn, Sister Bonita was able to visit East Africa three times as an ASEC volunteer where she taught basic technology and web-page design and development to the Sisters.
As part of her global outreach, Sister Jacquelyn and Sister Ann Kessler, another Benedictine and MMU faculty member, spent two years in Asia under a grant geared at helping college faculty prepare more teachers with a broader knowledge of non-Western history.
Sister Jacquelyn didn’t fear challenges, holding the ability to see the big picture and empower others to implement the details, Sister Bonita said.
“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave their footprint on our hearts, and we are never the same,” Sister Bonita said. “Thank you, Jacquelyn, for touching our lives.”
Follow Randy Dockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.