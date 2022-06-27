City OKs Wastewater Surcharge Increase

Yankton residents will be paying a bit more on wastewater in the coming years for the revitalization of the city’s aging wastewater plant.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to start hiking the wastewater surcharge $6.31 each year for four years starting Nov. 1.
Currently, the base is $11.22. This will increase to $36.46 by Nov. 1, 2025.
Under the plan, including the surcharge and the current wastewater rate, a user who goes through 5,000 gallons of wastewater per month — now paying $45.22 — would pay $51.53 the first year, $57.84 the second year, $64.15 the third year and $70.46 in the fourth year.
City Manager Amy Leon said she has received some comments from the public on the change.
“No one is super excited about paying more for anything, really,” she said. “It’s tough when inflation is high and we’ve just increased water rates. In the same breath, everyone understands that they probably want to have a wastewater plant that’s fully functional and operational and serving the citizens now and in the future.”
She said the surcharge hike is necessary for the project’s outside funding.
“The rate is what allows us to start to move forward on the project,” she said. “We have to have the rates in place before we can execute the funding.”
The city was awarded $18,681,550 in grants and $38,720,450 in loans for the revitalization project.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum said it worries him somewhat that the surcharge would put the city on the higher end of municipal wastewater costs for users in the state.
“There’s communities like ours across the state that are going through these motions that have to invest in their infrastructure,” he said. “You look at a community like Harrisburg. This is from 2020: For the 5,000 gallon rate — $103.67. … Where we’re going as it projects here to year four, we’re going to be looking at $70.46. Essentially, if nothing changed — there’s also communities that have their own projects going on — that’s going to put us at number two. That’s a pretty high place to be, and not necessarily where you want to be.”
He said most communities of a similar size are below $50.
However, Maibaum said that he understands the need.
“It’s tough to swallow the fact that, in 2025, we’re going to be expensive,” he said. “But my opinion is it’s the right move to make. There’s so many other things that I think we’re going to be able to do in the years to come that are going to help offset what I see as the unfortunate burden of having to make sure the poop continues to flow in the right direction.”
Due to deadline constraints, decisions on the direction of a potential request for proposal regarding land along Broadway Avenue adjacent to the Yankton Cemetery and two Business Improvement District No. 1 funding requests will be published in Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved a rate increase for landfill tipping rates;
• Witnessed the swearing in of Yankton’s new fire chief, Tim Linke;
• Approved a $10,000 contribution to Riverboat Days;
• Held a work session to discuss the prospect of a fund to aid future maintenance at the Huether Family Aquatic Center;
• Issued a proclamation recognizing Mike Healy’s years of service to the city.
