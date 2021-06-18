100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 19, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 19, 1946
• A.E. Fickling, former Yankton resident, who now lives at Long Beach, Calif., where he was mayor at one time, was visiting friends here yesterday.
• The third annual summer dramatic Workshop is in full swing on the Yankton college campus, with 33 high school seniors from South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa spending their full time learning all phases of dramatic work.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 19, 1971
• The Yankton Cemetery is the topic of a feasibility study for the city to take over its operation from the Yankton Cemetery Association. The association, formed in 1876 under articles of incorporation by the Dakota Territorial Legislature here, has asked the city to take over the cemetery operation.
• George Strunk, who resides on the family homestead three and a half miles east of Midway Store, brought some interesting news and mementoes when he visited the office to renew his subscription recently. Among keepsakes he displayed was a red ribbon used to identify delegates to the first Republican State Convention of South Dakota held at Chamberlain on March 23, 1892.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 19, 1996
• A unanimous vote gave Yankton County Commission support to the planned Old Highway 50 construction project. At their meeting Tuesday commissioners passed a resolution to agree with P63661, the project which will reconstruct a 3.3 mile portion of Old Highway 50 from Ferdig Street to the Alumax Road. That section of road will be widened and resurfaced.
• Cattle were captured in the area of Second and Levee streets and returned to Stockman’s Livestock at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, according to police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.