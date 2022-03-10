Woman Killed In Cedar County Accident

HARTINGTON, Neb. — An Arkansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident west of Hartington, Nebraska, Wednesday night.
According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Elizabeth Soisouvanh, 21, of Waldron, Arkansas, was westbound on Highway 84 approaching the intersection with Highway 81, about nine miles west of Hartington. The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and struck by a southbound 2004 Kenworth W900, driven by Loren Beitelspacher, 52, of Aberdeen, at approximately 7:06 p.m.
Soisouvanh was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing seat belts.
Beitelspacher was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton to be treated for unspecified injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The accident is being investigated by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Also responding to the scene were Crofton Fire and EMS, Nebraska Department of Roads and Cedar Knox Public Power.
