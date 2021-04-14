Sen. Thune Prepared For ‘22 Election Challenge

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, said he’s prepared for a GOP primary challenge if it emerges next year.
Thune is reportedly weighing his options about seeking another term in 2022, according to an article on Politico. He could become the Senate GOP leader if minority leader Mitch McConnell retires.
However, former President Donald Trump was angered by some of Thune’s stands, and Trump called for a primary opponent to challenge South Dakota’s senior senator.
Thune recently told the Press & Dakotan that he’s hoping not to face a primary challenger should he seek his fourth Senate term. However, he’s prepared for whatever comes his way.
“I just think that, right now, it’s really hard. The country is really polarized, and we’re getting hit from both sides,” he said. “(The late U.S. Sen.) John McCain once said Congress has gotten so unpopular we’re down to paid staff and blood relatives, and I think I lost a lot of blood relatives this last year.”
As of now, no other Republican has announced a Senate run. Gov. Kristi Noem, who formerly served in the U.S. House, said she doesn’t intend to challenge Thune in a GOP primary and instead intends to run for re-election as governor in 2022. Noem has also been mentioned as a possible presidential contender in 2024.
Thune said he intends to move forward with serving as he sees fit regardless of the political fallout.
“I think, the environment we’re in, we just need to navigate it,” he said. “I’m going to stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law, and if the consequences of that is feeling the wrath of the former president or some sort of primary, so be it. We’ll be prepared and take all comers.”
In the Politico article, Thune said he believes the state of the Senate has declined since he joined the body in 2004 after defeating Democrat Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.). He ran unopposed in 2010 and won by a large margin in 2016. During his career, Thune has remained one of the top GOP leaders and has consistently been named as a possible presidential contender.
Should he decide to seek another Senate term, Thune has built a $13 million campaign war chest, according to Politico. Those resources would prove formidable, but Trump could play a role in seeking a primary opponent.
For now, Thune is focusing on a new role as moving from the majority party to the minority given the 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote for the Democrats.
Thune told the Press & Dakotan said he’s making the adjustment.
“Somebody described it as a lot easier to throw grenades than it is to catch them. When you’re in the majority, obviously you’re responsible for moving things (through the legislative process), and now you’re kind of the loyal opposition,” he said.
“Hopefully, we find some things we can work together on and get some outcomes and results for the country. We’ll see how much the new majority wants our ideas and input, and we’ll go from there. It’s certainly a new environment and new territory. It probably takes a little bit of adjusting for everybody.”
Thune said he supports keeping the Senate filibuster.
“We had President Trump on 34 different occasions during the last four years urged us in very direct ways to get rid of the filibuster,” he said. “We said, no, we think that it’s the essence of the Senate. It’s designed to give the minority a voice and to force solutions to be found in the middle, which is the history of the Senate. We hope the Democrats respect it enough not to do away with the filibuster.”
Thune defended his vote against convicting Trump during the second impeachment process tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Thune said he held serious constitutional concerns about convicting Trump once he was out of office, given impeachment is intended to remove someone from office. The senator also questioned setting such a precedent for future administrations.
However, Thune said he wasn’t excusing or supporting Trump’s words and actions in connection to the Capitol uprising.
“I am certainly not exonerating the president,” the senator said. “There were a number of issues on which he certainly was complicit in what happened.”
In other issues:
• The rolling blackouts earlier this year showed the importance of a strong energy infrastructure, Thune said.
“We need to strengthen the reliability of the grid. If there is any infrastructure bill and where we should be investing money, modernizing the grid is a good place to start,” he said. “When it comes to the sources of energy, we’ve got to maintain some balance. The drive now is to move toward a clean (energy) agenda, and I’m all for renewables.”
South Dakota holds a wealth of renewables such as wind, biofuels and hydropower, Thune said.
For now, the United States must use a broad mix of energy sources, Thune said.
“Until you’re able to store energy, you’ve got to have something reliable like coal, gas and nuclear,” he said. “It has to be an ‘all of the above’ solution, and rebuilding and modernizing the grid is really essential for the future.”
Thune said he supports the Keystone XL pipeline and was disappointed in President Joe Biden’s executive order, on his first day in office, canceling the pipeline.
The senator said the pipeline remains much safer than transporting energy by rail or truck across the country.
“This (pipeline) was designed in a way with the most modern technology to be as safe as possible,” he said. “That company has made enormous investments in clean energy. They were trying to get to net zero by 2023, and they were doing all the right things. Now, all the jobs that go with it are going to be sacrificed.”
• On another issue, Thune hopes that the U.S. can tap into the Chinese markets even though that nation hasn’t met its targets in the first phase of the trade agreement.
“I think both countries stand to benefit from the economic opportunities that exist. Obviously, there are lots of political and diplomatic and military concerns and issues that we have with China right now, and I don’t think we can take our eye off the ball,” he said.
“We have to project strength on the economic fronts. Both countries have big economies, the first and second largest economies in the world. Obviously, we stand to benefit enormously from feeding (such a large Chinese population.).”
• Thune said he was generally pleased with the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in South Dakota. “I hope by summer this (pandemic) is over,” he added.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.