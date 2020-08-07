Cases Disposed: July 11-17, 2020
Patrick Michael Lowe, 2506 Douglas Ave., Apt. 10, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal/reduction.
Eric Lee Brown, 412 W. 4th, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years, 4 months suspended and 25 days credit.
Tyson Hauck, 2900 Douglas #302, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Roberto Castro-Barco, 2400 Douglas Ave., Trl 5, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Steven Lee Andersen, 1415 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Carolyn Campos, 415 Walnut St. #1, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Andrew Dennis Johnson, 601 ½ 13th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50.
Lacie Olson, Irene; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $68.50 surcharges/court costs; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Christopher Teddy Becker, Rapid City; Possession of stolen property; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged; Property taken from another with a value of less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information.
Devin Michael Bos, Orange City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $177.50.
Christine Lizette Martinez, Holiday, Fla.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Christian Leigh Goss-Griffin, Burbank; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Ray Bell, 116 E. Park St., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; License revoked for 90 days.
Christian William Groetken, 2706 SW Jim River Rd, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $756.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possession w/intent to distribute 1 oz less ½ lb marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possession w/intent to distribute marijuana 1 oz or less; Recharged by indictment; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by indictment.
Trent Montgomery, Pierce, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $217.50.
Chayse T. Wemhoff, Creston, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules-no wake requirements; $132.50.
Daniel Leber, Irene; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Darnell Hope Feather, 1107 Kennedy Drive, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $680.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 181 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Michael C. Brown, 603 Green St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $122.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Brett Sack, 311 ½ Pearl St. #2, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $800; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Myron Fineran, 115 W. 3rd, Apt. 1, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; $286.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse-violation of protection order/stalking/physical injury; Recharged.
Delmar Osbeli Rodas Galvez, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $133.
Levi Steenhoven, 1307 West 8th Street, Apt. 24, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jacob Wayne Lefebvere, 601 Maple Street, Yankton; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason Kevin McCann, Sioux Falls; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Todd Sixtoes, Sioux Falls; Personal watercraft rules-no wake requirements; $122.50.
Travis Lee Bohy, Junior, Tecumseh, Neb.; Violation of restraining order; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation of restraining order; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Henry Thomas Williams, 415 W. 15th St. #12, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Dean Hoekstra, Doon, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $252.50.
Leola C A Felton, 2800 Douglas Ave. Lot 56, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jeremy A. Holsing, Sioux Falls; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Christopher Michael Roubideaux, 1106 Redmond Street, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jacob Wayne Lefebvere, 601 Maple Street, Yankton; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Teala Claudio, 806 E. 13th, Apt. 18, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
