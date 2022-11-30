On The Climb

Flu season arrived early this year, and local medical providers are urging anyone who is sick to stay home and take care of themselves.
But it isn’t just the flu this year. Respiratory cases are rising across the board, Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), told the Press & Dakotan.
The cases include COVID-19, influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), she said.
“Earlier in the season —I would say October through early November — we saw quite a bit of rhinovirus,” Healy said. “The difficulty with these viruses is they all have very similar symptoms.”
All four are upper respiratory viruses. Typical symptoms include fever, body aches, cough and muscle pain, which makes it difficult for doctors to determine which one is present in each patient, she said.
“Compared to RSV, COVID and flu are more likely to cause fever, body aches and headaches and tend to be more severe for some,” Healy said. “RSV can be very severe in our elderly populations as well as our younger population.”
The other big difference is that there is no vaccine for RSV, but there is for COVID and influenza, she said.
“Traditionally speaking, it’s the kids that we have hospitalized for RSV, but this year, we are seeing a greater severity of (RSV) in the elderly population,” Healy said. “We have had elderly folks hospitalized with RSV during other (flu) seasons, but not as many as we have this season.”
Dr. Sara Pepper, a pediatrician at Yankton Medical Clinic, told the Press & Dakotan that doctors there have seen a significant increase in respiratory illnesses not only in pediatrics but also across the clinic in adult medicine as well, though relatively few have been referred to the emergency room.
“The majority are able to do supportive care at home and manage symptoms at home, some needing antibiotics if they have a secondary bacterial infection,” she said. “It’s not a significant amount as far as my pediatric patients that I’m having to admit, at least at this time. It’s probably within the realm of pre-COVID normal admissions wise.”
Pepper confirmed that the flu season started in early October with a higher-than-normal number of RSV cases.
“We are starting to see influenza A spike significantly and a smattering of COVID here and there,” she said. “(There are) also all sorts of other viruses that are kind of going unnamed, but (we are) seeing all of them just floating around through the school systems, through the community.”
According to the South Dakota Influenza Summary for the week ending Nov. 19, there were 583 new confirmed cases of influenza reported the previous week across 42 counties, including Clay, Hutchinson, Turner, Union and Yankton counties. There have been 1,110 confirmed cases so far this season, a rise which began seven to eight weeks earlier than it usually does, the report showed.
Also, there were 28 new influenza-associated hospitalizations (43 for the season) across 13 counties, including Yankton, the report said.
As of press time, the links published by the Department of Health (DOH) to the reports on its website were not functioning. Healy provided a copy of the above cited report to the Press & Dakotan.
Meanwhile, the DOH’s weekly COVID report recorded 42 new COVID cases in Yankton County and 1,000 cases statewide, the highest number since Sep. 14.
“We are seeing an influx of patients,” Healy said. “For about the last month, our pediatric department has been very busy, in addition to our ICU and our Med Surge Unit. But we do not have as many people ventilated as we did during the COVID pandemic.”
Though patient admissions have not yet reached pandemic levels, hospital administration is already discussing what to do if it gets to the point where beds are filled and there are still more patients waiting in the emergency department, she said.
Healy noted that hospital capacity is based on a combination of the number of rooms and the number of trained nursing staff available to help patients.
The reason for the early surge is probably due to current weather conditions, including cold temperatures and low humidity, which usually accompany an increase in respiratory infections, she said.
However, patients at the hospital have asked if the cause of their illness is related to “immunity debt,” which Healy said is a concept with no medical basis.
“(The idea is) that, because of COVID mitigation efforts in place for the last few years — masking, hand washing, social distancing, etc. — our immune systems have been deprived of working, and that therefore we’re more susceptible to infection,” she said. “That’s not how an immune system works.”
Millions of people had a COVID infection and survived but may have some residual issues, either long COVID or some form of lung damage, leaving them more susceptible to respiratory infection, Healy said.
“Even through all the mitigation efforts through the COVID pandemic, our immune system has been interacting with microbes, and it’s doing its best,” she said. “You cannot ‘boost’ your immune system. It’s not a muscle you can flex.”
Pepper said there are toddlers who have lived their first two years in relative COVID isolation, so they haven’t been exposed to nearly as many germs as their older siblings or pre-COVID counterparts.
“The more viruses your immune system sees at a younger age, the less sick you get as you get older,” she said. “I don’t think it’s anything specifically COVID related or mask related. It’s just that we haven’t had as many viruses circulating, so our youngest patients haven’t had that exposure to the immune system.”
Eating a healthy diet, regular exercise and getting enough sleep can help you stay healthy, Healy said. Also, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza is an effective way to avoid serious disease from those viruses, Healy said, making the following recommendations:
• Individuals diagnosed with influenza are at their most infectious during the first three days of illness and should stay home at least 24 hours after the fever is gone. If a fever is not present, staying home for four or five days after symptom onset will help prevent spreading the flu;
• Individuals who test positive for COVID should stay home for at least five days after the onset of symptoms, with five days of wearing a mask while you’re around others;
• Also, frequent hand washing and cough etiquette help prevent the spread of these viruses.
“We are hard-working South Dakotans, and we go to work even when we’re sick,” Healy said. “Through the pandemic, that has been proven to not be a very effective measure, so if you’re ill, stay home and take care of yourself.”
Also, if you do go to the doctor, be patient with the medical community, Pepper said.
“We are trying to see everyone who needs to be seen, and I know our wait times are getting long as we’re trying to get everyone fit in,” she said. “But we are truly doing our best and trying to get our whole community through this winter, through this respiratory season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.