A minimum-security state prison inmate at the Yankton Community Work Center has been placed on escape status.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate Randall Heffner left his work release jobsite in Yankton without authorization overnight and failed to return to the work center.
Heffner, 42, is a Native American male. He is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Heffner has brown hair and blue eyes.
Heffner is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI third-offense from Minnehaha County.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
If you see Heffner or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.