• A report was received at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday of a two-vehicle accident on Murphy Lane.
• A report was received at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle-versus-railroad crossing accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday of an accident on 15th St.
