Body Of Small Child Found In Yankton

Police are investigating the death of a small infant who was found in Yankton late Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department, officers were summoned to the 300 block of W. 25th Street at 5:18 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant.
“(Yankton County) EMS and Yankton police officers were unable to revive the child,” the press release said.
Police and ambulance crews were observed in the parking lot of a nearby church.
No other information was made available concerning where the child was found or the possible cause of death.
“As more details become available, we will issue another press release,” the YPD said.
Responding to this incident was Yankton County EMS, Yankton County coroner and the Yankton Police Department.
