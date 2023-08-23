Body Of Small Child Found In Yankton
Metro Graphics

Police are investigating the death of a small infant who was found in Yankton late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department, officers were summoned to the 300 block of W. 25th Street at 5:18 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant.

