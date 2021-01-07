Huether Foundation Makes Guppy Grant Contribution

Those who helped make the Huether Family Aquatics Center possible have long sought to make sure all who want to enjoy the facility can.
On Thursday, that effort was given a major boost.
During a virtual press conference, Yankton native and former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether announced a $10,000 donation to the Guppy Grant — a venture with the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton to help make pool passes more affordable to those who need the help.
Huether said that the donation’s success depends upon other entities in Yankton matching it.
For more information, see Friday’s Press & Dakotan.
