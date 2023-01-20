Scotland Native Gets Grant For Nursing Program

Brandi Pravecek

 Courtesy Photo

A former Yankton health-care practitioner has received a unique grant opportunity to study how screen-based simulations can impact the education of nurse practitioners.

Brandi Pravecek, a clinical assistant professor for South Dakota State University (SDSU), said the Sentinel U Nursing Simulation Research Grant (SUNSRG) will provide the SDSU College of Nursing with in-kind access to Sentinel U’s Advanced Practice series for one year, saving the school thousands of dollars and creating the opportunity to review the software’s impact on student learning.

