Three female authors with roots on the Northern Prairie will visit Muddy Mo’s Coffee Shop in Yankton on Saturday afternoon (May 20). The writers will be at the event from 1-3 p.m. and make some remarks at about 1:30 p.m.
They include Amber Jensen, who teaches at South Dakota State University in Brookings; Christine Stewart-Nunez, a former SDSU teacher and state poet laureate who now teaches Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg; and Mary Woster Haug, professor emerita of English at SDSU who now lives in Sioux Falls.
Jensen recently published a memoir, “Smoke of You,” exploring the challenges faced during and after her husband Blake’s deployment to Iraq with the South Dakota National Guard’s Charlie Battery.
Steward-Nunez’s latest book is “Chrysopoeia: Essays of Language, Love and Place.” It seeks to illuminate the ways we associate, complicate, think through and make meaning.
Woster Haug’s new book is “Out of Loneliness: Murder and Memoir.” It tells a story that began on Memorial Day 1962 when a gunshot pieced the air in Chamberlain and a young Lakota man fell dead. The author was just 16 when it happened, and now she looks back at the complicated situation that emerged.
The public is invited to meet and listen to these accomplished authors. They will have books available for sale and for signing.
