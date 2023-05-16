Three female authors with roots on the Northern Prairie will visit Muddy Mo’s Coffee Shop in Yankton on Saturday afternoon (May 20). The writers will be at the event from 1-3 p.m. and make some remarks at about 1:30 p.m.

They include Amber Jensen, who teaches at South Dakota State University in Brookings; Christine Stewart-Nunez, a former SDSU teacher and state poet laureate who now teaches Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg; and Mary Woster Haug, professor emerita of English at SDSU who now lives in Sioux Falls.

