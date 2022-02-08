Tabor Man Pleads Guilty In Pot Brownie Case

TYNDALL — A Tabor man who teaches in the Bon Homme schools has pleaded guilty to providing the drug for brownies inadvertently served at a community card game.
Michael James Koranda, 46, appeared Tuesday at the Bon Homme County Courthouse. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled drug or substance. The Class 5 felony carries with it a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
Judge Cheryle Gering accepted his guilty plea and set a March 15 sentencing date.
Koranda teaches vocal music in the Bon Homme schools. The school board could discuss his employment status during next week’s regular meeting.
