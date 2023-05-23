Adrian Vaughn Lund

Adrian Vaughn Lund

 Courtesy Photo

A Yankton man is facing a charge of homicide as murder in the second degree in connection of the death of a Yankton woman that occurred late Monday night.

According to a press release issued late Tuesday night by the Yankton Police Department (YPD), Adrian Vaughn Lund, 31, is also being charged with aggravated assault/domestic and possession of a controlled substance.

