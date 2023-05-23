A Yankton man is facing a charge of homicide as murder in the second degree in connection of the death of a Yankton woman that occurred late Monday night.
According to a press release issued late Tuesday night by the Yankton Police Department (YPD), Adrian Vaughn Lund, 31, is also being charged with aggravated assault/domestic and possession of a controlled substance.
Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Walnut Street late Monday night.
“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, who was seriously injured, and rendered medical aid. Once the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, officers began investigating the incident,” a YPD press release said.
The woman later died of her injuries, the YPD said. Her identity has not been released as of this writing.
The type of injury was not listed, but scanner traffic at the time of the incident reported a woman being stabbed.
During the investigation, “a person of interest was identified,” the YPD said, attempts began to locate Lund.
The press release stated, “At this time, we believe there is no danger to the public,” the YPD said. However, the YPD warned the public to not approach him because he may be armed and to contact police with any information concerning his whereabouts.
At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Jason Foote issued a second press release saying that Lund had been found and that more information would be released when it became available.
No other information was available at press time.
