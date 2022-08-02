THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
• 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. | WATERCRAFT for ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
• 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. | WATERCRAFT for ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
• 10-11 a.m. — HALLOWEEN MYSTERY HIKE: Learn some fun Halloween facts and solve the Halloween mystery. Meet at Gavin’s Nature Trail.
• 6-7 p.m. — HALLOWEEN LOCK BOX: Solve puzzles to open the locks to open the box and receive some prizes. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 7-8 p.m. — HALLOWEEN BINGO: Get in the Halloween spirit as you join the naturalists for some fun and prizes. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton
• 1-2 p.m. — FISH PRINTS: Learn some fish facts and create your own fish print. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 6-8:30 p.m. — HALLOWEEN AT THE RANCH:
— 6-6:30 p.m.: Bike Decorating/Amphitheatre
— 6:30 p.m.: Bike Parade and Hayrides begin.
— 6:30-8 p.m.: Hayrides, Halloween crafts, games, snacks, trick-or-treating at Pierson Ranch, and more/Shelter #2
— 8-8:30 p.m.: Halloween Movie/Shelter #2
Meet at Pierson Ranch Amphitheater and Shelter #2
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
