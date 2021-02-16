100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 17, 1921
• The students of the University of South Dakota may have a moving picture theatre of their own on the campus. A movement to establish one has been started by the editor of the Volante, the students’ weekly.
• Chas. Rivola, mail carrier for north Yankton, distributed his mail along the pavement on Douglas avenue from the Milwaukee station to the episcopal church yesterday, with the active assistance of his faithful dobbin. The horse is all right but it has a nervous disposition.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 17, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 17, 1971
• For the 40 young men of Viborg’s three-year-old Future Farmers of America Chapter, involvement is the key not only to improve their organization, but the community as a whole. When the school undertook a vocational agriculture program for boys in the four high school years, new teacher Sherman Hanssen, now 24, brought his love of FFA along with the ag program.
• Senior Vice Commander Howard Hermanson announced at the Tuesday evening meeting of Ernest Bowyer Post 791, Veterans of Foreign Wars, that the post had 827 members for 1971, only seven short of the 100 percent goal, which he expects to be attained within a few days.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 17, 1996
• Yankton’s housing trend is leaning toward new entry level owner-occupied dwellings. A study recently completed by Maxfield Research Group, Minneapolis, forecasts a gain of 723 households in Yankton through the end of this decade. About 60 percent of those households will want owned housing and the remainder will want rental housing.
• With South Dakota considering a boot camp for juvenile offenders, legislators can learn from other states about starting and operating such camps. These experiences were shared during Thursday’s national video conference beamed to the University of South Dakota.
