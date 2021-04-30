South Dakota reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Union County — in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The five deaths, which raised the state toll to 1,967, represented the biggest one-day rise in fatalities since April 9.
Union County’s death was its 43rd overall and first since April 15.
South Dakota recorded 129 new infections Friday while the number of active cases tumbled to 1,624.
Yankton County reported no new cases Friday, the first day it has not reported an infection since March 8. Five new recoveries were reported, lowering the number of active cases to 52, its lowest level since March 18. One new hospitalization was reported.
Area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+2) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+1) and Dixon (+1) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported seven active cases (all students) Friday, up four from Thursday. Nine people were in quarantine/isolation (+4), none of whom were on campus (-1).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from Wednesday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services posted 267 new cases and one new death, which raised the state toll to 2,244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.