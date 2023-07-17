Down To The Last Mile

As Yankton prepares to hold the 16th annual Walk A Mile bridge walk later this month, organizers are saying the event, which has served to raise awareness about domestic violence nationally since 2001, is entering its last mile.
This year’s Walk A Mile in Their Shoes and Family Fun Day, hosted by River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC), is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the lawn by the Meridian Bridge. The free Family Fun Day will run until noon and includes a bouncy house, an obstacle course, carnival games and a dunk tank.
Last year’s “Heroes” theme will be returning, and will include participation by members of the Yankton Police Department; Fire Department; Yankton County EMS; and Game, Fish and Parks.
Walkers can check in at 11 a.m. and last-minute registrations will also be taken. Red high heels will be available to borrow at that time.
The walk is set for noon and will be followed by prizes and closing remarks.
“(We want) to invite everybody to learn a little bit about the programs and services we offer, have some affordable fun with the kids in the morning and then do the walk,” Cassie Nagel, RCDVC executive director, told the Press & Dakotan.
However, changes in the understanding of domestic violence have prompted staff at RCDVC to reconsider whether this event is still the best way to raise awareness, she said.
“We’ve been doing this event for a long time, (and) how we talk about this issue has changed over the years,” said Nagel, who just took over the RCDVC post in April from former Executive Director Stacy Starzl. “I think there hasn’t been a really clear definition of what this event is.”
Originally, the event was intended to create awareness about domestic violence against women.
“Way back when, it was ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,’” Nagel said. “The high heels featured prominently, asking men to walk in high heels to get a sense of the difference in reality for women.”
However, experts have learned that the issue of domestic violence doesn’t just affect women, she said.
“So, over the years, it’s changed to ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ to be more inclusive and recognize that anybody can be a survivor of domestic violence — but you still have the shoes,” she said. “So, we’ve moved away from just having high heels to having (other shoes) in an effort to recognize that it’s not about the shoes.”
Today’s message about domestic violence is that it is a community issue and that involvement of the whole community is needed to prevent it, Nagel said.
“And it’s a difficult issue,” she said. “So, to get the community involved, we’ve got to make it an accessible issue to talk about in a meaningful way.”
The change in leadership is an opportunity to reset and approach the issue of community interaction and meaningful events more comprehensively, Nagel said.
“We’re going to look holistically at, ‘What’s our plan? What’s our strategy for community awareness?’” Nagel said. “There will certainly still be some opportunity for a fundraiser, like our black-tie event, but things have changed so much over the last few years (with COVID-19) that it makes sense to pause, reset and think about what we want to do going forward.”
Meaningful conversations about curbing domestic violence today include a look at the spectrum of healthy relationships and what they look like, she said.
“If we want, especially young people, to get into healthy relationships, we have to start with healthy parenting relationships, because so much of that sets the stage for what we look for in partners and friends and in our other relationships,” Nagel said.
Also, abusive behavior does not have to manifest physically, Nagel said, but can include stalking and controlling behaviors, as well as financial and emotional abuse.
“There’s so much more to this story than just physical abuse,” she said. “Sometimes, physical abuse isn’t necessary because all of the other stuff works so well to keep control.”
It’s also important to show that domestic violence statistics are impacted by community issues, Nagel said.
“I think (we need to) help the community understand that this is an economic issue. It’s a workforce issue. It’s in the workforce and it keeps people out of the workforce; and it (also) may limit people’s potential in the workforce,” she said. “When we have a whole community response to this, the whole community also benefits from people being in healthy relationships and understanding those dynamics.”
