Down To The Last Mile

This weekend’s Walk A Mile in Their Shoes and Family Fun Day will be the 16th Walk A Mile event in Yankton and the last, as organizers have decided to discontinue the event.

As Yankton prepares to hold the 16th annual Walk A Mile bridge walk later this month, organizers are saying the event, which has served to raise awareness about domestic violence nationally since 2001, is entering its last mile.

This year’s Walk A Mile in Their Shoes and Family Fun Day, hosted by River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC), is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the lawn by the Meridian Bridge. The free Family Fun Day will run until noon and includes a bouncy house, an obstacle course, carnival games and a dunk tank.

