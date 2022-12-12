PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest Honor Flight and Wreaths Across America, will host a wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. (CT) at the Committal Shelter at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery (25965 477th Avenue) in Sioux Falls.
Midwest Honor Flight, and their partners, are providing the wreaths for our heroes.
