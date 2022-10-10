A Telling Test

MacKenzi Smith, PA-C (left), who specializes in oncology and radiation oncology, is pictured with radiation therapists Christy Jensen (middle) and Julie Steffen at the Avera Cancer Institute in Yankton.

A new breast-cancer testing tool is helping some patients and their doctors make more informed decisions about the best course of treatment for their situation.

DCISionRT (pronounced Decision RT) is a new genome test that can help predict an individual patient’s likely benefit from additional radiation therapy versus surgical intervention alone.

