100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 21, 1920
• Agent F.W. Warring was noted today driving an auto in his shirt sleeves. Close friends say this is a sure sign of approaching spring.
• The Banton building on Walnut, formerly the Fry studio, presents a most attractive front now with its complete glass window space and the rock-spatter, stucco-like front.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 21, 1945
• It has been announced that beginning tomorrow there will be two morning worship services in Trinity Lutheran Church. This arrangement has been decided upon in an effort to alleviate crowded seating at the usual hour.
• The present teachers of the Mission Hill school have all accepted contracts for the coming year.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 21, 1970
• Yankton’s Civil Air Patrol squadron has been disbanded as such, according to former commander Deane Iverson, and the search plane stationed here has been assigned to another squadron in the CAP wing.
• A semi-truck driven by Eugene A. Stotesbery, 31, Ortonville, Minn., rolled on its side on a curve some one-half mile south of Gavins Point Dam on Nebraska Highway 121 at about 6:30 a.m. today, spilling the truck’s load into the ditch. The truck, owned by the Big Stone Canning Co., was loaded with canned green beans.
25 Years Ago
Friday, April 21, 1995
• Being pulled over for a traffic violation can now result in more than a warning, citation or arrest. Violators will also be featured in a video capturing the event on film. Yankton Police Department has installed a video recorder in one of its patrol cars.
• A video on how Webelos Brian Broekemeier, 10, won a “National Certificate of Merit” for heroism will be shown at his Cub Scout Pack 259 booth at Saturday’s Scout Exposition at the Yankton Mall. Brian put his first aid knowledge to use Jan. 15 to help fellow Cub Scout Michael York, 9, who fell from a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.