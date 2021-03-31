Simpson Convicted

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal jury in Omaha convicted a Norfolk, Nebraska, man for his role in the 2018 kidnapping of a Yankton woman who was later killed on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Nebraska.
According to court documents, defendant Ramon Simpson, 50, was convicted Wednesday on one count of kidnapping resulting in the death of Phyllis Hunhoff and one of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Federal prosecutors, who had argued successfully that the kidnapping led to Hunhoff’s murder, announced the verdict in the case, saying that Simpson will likely face a mandatory life sentence.
During the trial, the jury heard that Simpson and Joseph James, also of Norfolk, abducted Hunhoff together as she left her mother’s home in Utica on Nov. 4, 2018, entering her car before Hunhoff could drive away and taking her to Norfolk against her will.
James pleaded guilty to the murder in February of 2020 and was sentenced to life in prison. In accordance with a plea agreement, he accepted a sentence of life in prison and prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty. James was also required to confirm for the court the events of the night Hunhoff was killed.
According to court documents, James said that he and Simpson were travelling in a car near Hunhoff’s mother’s Utica farmhouse, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. the night of the kidnapping, with two unnamed individuals when they were, for unstated reasons, left by the side of the road. Soon after, James and Simpson encountered Hunhoff outside her mother’s residence, where they took her car and kidnapped her.
In Norfolk, Simpson exited the vehicle and tried to delete location information from James’ cell phone that showed where they had been that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
James then drove Hunhoff to the Santee Reservation, located in Knox County, Nebraska, south of Yankton, where he stabbed and strangled the 59-year-old woman before setting fire to her body and her vehicle.
By the next day, friends and family were already searching for Hunhoff, whose disappearance kicked of several multi-agency searches in the following days.
Hunhoff’s body was found in her car on Nov. 7 in a rural area of the reservation. James was arrested for arson on Nov. 20, and charged with the murder in February 2019. Simpson was already on investigators’ radar at that point and was charged with making false statements to police. In July 2019, Simpson was arrested and added as a co-defendant in the case.
“Ramon Simpson may not have killed Phyllis Hunhoff, but his participation in her abduction and kidnapping ultimately led to her violent and senseless death,” said Eugene Kowel, the FBI special agent in charge of the Omaha office.
Simpson has been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal. His sentencing is set for at 10 a.m. June 30 at the Roman L. Hruska Federal Courthouse in Omaha.
