Second Medicaid Expansion Measure Qualifies For SD Ballot

PIERRE — An initiated measure to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota was validated Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office.
In a press release, Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced the petition submitted for the initiated measure was officially validated. The measure will be titled Initiated Measure 28 (IM28) and appear on the 2022 general election ballot on Nov. 8.
IM28 will be the second Medicaid expansion measure on the ballot. Constitutional Amendment D qualified for the November ballot earlier.
An initiated measure currently requires 16,961 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
“South Dakota Codified Law § 2-1-16 requires our office to conduct a random sample of ballot question petition signatures, which found 74.26% of the signatures sampled to be valid,” Barnett said.
Based on the results of the random sample, 17,249 signatures were deemed valid.
Upon the filing of a ballot measure, any citizen may challenge the Secretary of State’s validation of the measure. The deadline to challenge the measure is July 11.
South Dakota is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid health coverage for the poor. It is estimated that expanding Medicaid would cover about 42,000 residents who currently lack healthcare coverage,
Detailed information on specific 2022 Ballot Questions may be found on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2022-ballot- questions.aspx.
