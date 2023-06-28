Hunt

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha joins a filibuster, fighting the restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care. She detailed on the second day of LB 574 debate how the measure would harm her son, who is transgender. 

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt has taken legal action against a conservative political action committee, asserting that the Nebraska Freedom Coalition defamed her by publicly accusing her of sexually grooming and abusing her own child.

The lawsuit was filed on Hunt’s behalf Wednesday by the Nebraska Legal Action Fund, a group founded by former State Sen. Adam Morfeld and created “to protect Nebraskans who are defamed by extremists.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.