Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Timothy Cadotte, 59, Flandreau, was arrested Friday for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance.
• Alexander Wold, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Anderson Linares De La Rosa, 32, Toledo, Iowa, was arrested Saturday for reckless driving, eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle) and driving under the influence.
• Madrir Rios, 34, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for reckless driving; eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor); contempt; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and driving under the influence.
• Chad Shipps, 38, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Jacob Lefebvere, 43, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on warrants for violation of terms and conditions and failure to appear.
• Alejandro Ramirez, 37, Freeman, was booked Sunday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kevin Macias, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Dillan Anderson, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for second-degree intentional damage to property.
• Joseph Huber, 21, Bloomfield, Neb., was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
