The South Dakota American Legion is dedicating a service day to help the DTOM 22/0 Veteran Ranch in Warner to transform a family farm into a tranquil facility for veterans in their rehabilitation.
On July 10, starting at 8 a.m., volunteers can arrive to sign in, with work starting about that time. The South Dakota American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion are all participating in this service project. Any organization or individual can also volunteer and join in helping this beneficial organization to the veterans of South Dakota. Organizers are requesting for those volunteering to sign up online at this web address: https://www.sdlegion.org/sdlegionserving/ . Deadline to sign up is July 6 so there will be enough food and drinks available for all volunteers.
Volunteers who wish to camp or bring their RV’s to stay overnight are welcome. There is water and power available for RV’s. This is provided at no cost.
This service project is part of the South Dakota American Legion’s #sdlegionserving campaign that is aimed at service to our veterans and our communities across the state of South Dakota.
For more up to date information, see the Facebook page at : https://www.facebook.com/sdamericanlegion. Specific questions can be made at (605) 725-3866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.