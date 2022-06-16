The May 12 derecho that struck eastern South Dakota hit Yankton County no less dramatically than 2019’s bomb cyclone and James River flood.
But unlike those events, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that individual assistance will be coming for those who received damage in Yankton County.
When Gov. Kristi Noem requested a disaster declaration last week for the May 12 storm, Yankton County was not among the 20 counties in South Dakota listed. Surrounding counties — including Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Turner and Clay — were included in the request.
Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County Director of Emergency Management, told the Press & Dakotan that damage figures did not merit federal response.
“On the public assistance side, we had three power companies that reported right around $60,000 damage, which in turn, did not qualify us,” he said. “Even though we declared a disaster, we did not get added to the FEMA declaration for the state because we did not meet our threshold.”
He said the threshold to meet for public assistance was $95,571.
Scherschligt said 35 calls were ultimately received by 211 reporting damage throughout the county. A dollar value is not available when it comes to individual damages.
He said while officials are still waiting to hear whether individual assistance will be available to Yankton County residents who received damage, prospects aren’t great.
“Usually, you need (public assistance) to get (individual assistance),” he said. “If there’s a lot of private damage done here and FEMA sees it and the state recognizes it, they may add it on to another part of it. But right now, if I had to take an educated guess, there isn’t going to be individual assistance at this time.”
Public and Individual assistance did become available from FEMA after the dual flooding events the county saw in 2019.
However, Scherschligt said there is a major difference between those flooding events and May’s derecho.
“Let’s take the flood of 2019 — in the September flooding on the James River, a lot of people didn’t have flood insurance, but they were in the flood plain,” he said. “The insurance wouldn’t cover it, so there was a lot of loss because of the disaster, which is not insurable, so then FEMA comes in. With a windstorm, a lot of our property — shingles, houses, windows, cars — if a tree falls on a car, you’ve got car insurance. Or you’ve got liability insurance at your home that covers that. A lot of the properties were covered by insurance.”
He said that FEMA could come in if there are major insurance shortfalls.
Another difference that set 2019 apart from May’s derecho — which was followed up by another powerful, but more limited, storm just days later in southeast South Dakota — was how the events could be approached.
“We had the derecho and later we had another storm come through … we had damage and stuff, they were too far apart, and they couldn’t tie the two together,” he said. “In 2019, they tied the spring flood and the fall flood, even thought they were two different declaration numbers. … They were able to tie a lot of the other damages in the state together to make it meet the threshold. (May’s storms) were too far apart and they couldn’t tie them together to make it one big event.”
In contrast to the May 12 derecho, the May 30 storm only produced about a half-dozen reports of damage that filed with 211.
