Czech Days Festivities Will Look At WWII Tragedy

TABOR – Besides the usual ethnic festivities, this year’s Czech Days in Tabor will pause to remember the Nazi annihilation of a Czech village during World War II.
Anna Cooková, owner and founder of CzechTalk, LLC, will present the film “Lidice – 80thAnniversary” from 6-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Opsahl-Kostal Funeral Home on Main Street.
The Nazis literally wiped the Czech village off the map. The story carries a special meaning for Tabor residents, with one of the town’s main streets named after the historic Czech village.
“People may know about Lidice, but this documentary tells a story that not many people know or have ever seen,” Cooková told the Press & Dakotan.
In 1942, the Gestapo destroyed the Czech town of Lidice in retaliation for the assassination of Nazi leader Reinhard Heidrich. He served as governor of Bohemia and Moravia, now part of the Czech Republic, and carried out mass executions and other terror against those under his authority.
Heidrich was attacked May 27, 1942, when two assassins, who parachuted into the area, mortally wounded him with a bomb while he was riding in his car without an armed escort. He died June 4, 1942, in a Prague hospital.
“Heidrich took a wrong turn in his vehicle, and at the very last minute the decision was made to (carry out the assassination),” Cooková said. “This documentary tells the story of the 14-year-old girl who hid the bicycle used by the assassins. Her family hid the assassins, cleaning them up and caring for their injuries.”
In retribution for Heidrich’s death, the Gestapo executed hundreds of residents in the nearby village and wiped out the entire town.
The family’s act of courage and defiance literally meant the end of Lidice.
“It sparked the annihilation of the town,” she said. “(Adolf) Hitler did not want any semblance of the village to remain. They killed the people and burned down the town. They even dug up the graves.”
Hitler even sought to divert a nearby river and make other changes that would remove any recognition of the village’s site, she said.
“For 50 years, nobody thought that any of the family members (who assisted the assassins) had survived, but now we have the story of this 14-year-old girl,” she said.
During her time in Tabor, Cooková will also present mini-Czech language lessons on Friday and Saturday. From 5-5:30 p.m. Friday, she presents the lecture “Fighting For The Right To Speak Czech,” also at the funeral home.
Cooková was raised much of her childhood in the Czech Republic. She and her husband now live in Wisconsin, and she has retained her strong love for the Czech language.
“Our daughter is six years old, and we are raising her in a bilingual home,” she said. “My husband speaks to her in English, and I speak to her in Czech. She loves everything Czech. She was in Tabor last year for Czech Days. She remembers everything and can hardly wait for this year’s celebration.”
It’s important to keeping the language alive as part of keeping the culture, she said.
Cooková specializes in group and private Czech language & culture lessons online and in the translation of old letters and journals from Czech to English.
She has presented talks on her Czech related research at multiple international and national conferences and has helped Czech-American Organizations nationwide offer Czech courses while raising funds for those Organizations.
She currently serves as 2nd Vice President of Sokol Milwaukee.
———
The 73rd annual Czech Days gets an early start today (Thursday) with the carnival midway, the Tabor Bluebirds amateur baseball game and the Rich Schild Memorial Fireworks.
The festival continues Friday and Saturday with the midway and a variety of Czech heritage traditions, food, music and costumes.
Friday’s schedule features the 1 p.m. giant parade through Tabor, introduction of the Czech Days Queen candidates, the Tabor 1890 Band, the Beseda Dancers and the Kaul Boys free concert in Sokol Park.
Saturday’s schedule includes the kiddie parade, Czech heritage re-enactment presentations, Mogen’s Heroes, pedal tractor pull, kolache eating contest, outside Polka Mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Nebraska Area Jazz Ensemble, Tabor 1890 Band, Beseda Dancers, crowning of the 2022 Czech Days Queen and the coronation ball featuring Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons.
For a full schedule, go to taborczechdays.com.
