100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 11, 1922
• Quarantine signs are going up quite numerously around town, principally for scarlet fever.
• Bart Thompson, of Mission Hill, returned yesterday by car from the Black Hills country, where he visited for three weeks after doing federal jury duty at Deadwood. He brought home a live rattlesnake which he captured near Belvidere, and was displaying it in a screen box on the streets here yesterday.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 11, 1947
• A Red Cross accident prevention instructor’s course will be given to all grade schoolteachers in the Yankton city school system, it was announced today by Adela Simonson, executive secretary of the local chapter. While some accident prevention instruction has been given in the schools in the past, there never has been a certified course given to the instructors.
• The hunt for the colorful pheasant was on once more at noon today, and Yankton nimrods were prepared to stalk the fields to dig out the diminishing number of birds in this section of the state. A check of agents in the city this morning showed that more than 1,275 resident hunting licenses had been sold here.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 11, 1972
• Marijuana valued at nearly a half million dollars at the going street price of $15 an ounce was confiscated by Madison County authorities Monday and five persons have been arrested. The haul of about 1,500 pounds of marijuana, about 540 pounds loose and the remainder packed in barrels, is believed by local officers to be the largest quantity taken in a single raid in the state.
• Rain over most of the state during the past week improved soil moisture conditions for fall-seeded grain, the South Dakota Crop and Livestock Reporting Service said Wednesday. Nearly half the state presently has adequate topsoil moisture.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 11, 1997
• National Newspaper Carrier Day has a special meaning for Jerod Ibarolle this year. The Yankton Press & Dakotan newspaper carrier, son of Wayne and Lori Ibarolle of Yankton, was recently named the winner of the Northern States News Association “Carrier of the Year” Contest.
• South Dakota will have a record soybean crop and near-record corn harvest, according to a monthly report issued Friday by the U.S. Agricultural Statistics Service. The state soybean harvest is estimated at 117.3 million bushels, 29 percent larger than the previous record of 91.2 million bushels in 1994. State corn output is expected to be 335 million bushels, 9 percent less than last year’s record but still the third-largest corn harvest in South Dakota history.
