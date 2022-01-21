SIOUX FALLS — AAA is encouraging vehicle owners to make a New Year’s resolution that, with very little effort, will save them time, money and heartache.
Given that, nationwide, 2020 saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade and given that the upward trend continued through 2021, AAA is urging vehicle owners to kick off the New Year by making a resolution to always lock up their vehicles and take the keys.
“There could not be a resolution that takes less time and effort and yet the savings could be dramatic,” says Gary Tomes, spokesperson for AAA Insurance in South Dakota. “More often than not, vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Lock your car, take your keys and take that opportunity away.”
According to the latest statistics provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau:
• Across South Dakota, more than 2,100 people reported their vehicles stolen in 2020
• South Dakota saw a more than 30% increase in stolen vehicles in 2020 as compared to 2019
The top vehicles reported stolen in South Dakota were:
1. Chevrolet pickup (full size)
2. Ford pickup (full size)
3. Chevrolet Impala
4. Chevrolet Malibu
5. Tie — GMC pickup (full size) and Dodge pickup (full size)
6. Tie — Honda Accord and Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
7. Toyota Camry
8. Pontiac Grand Prix
9. Ford Fusion
10. Honda Civic
“We are happy to help clients recover their losses but we’d be even happier if they could help them to avoid the harrowing experience of having their vehicle stolen in the first place by simply removing the keys,” AAA Insurance’s Tomes said.
The ‘Cost’ of Stolen Vehicles
In 2020, there were more than 2,100 vehicles reported stolen across South Dakota. According to AAA Insurance, the average claim for vehicles stolen was nearly $5,000 per vehicle, which may - or may not - be covered by insurance.
“Only comprehensive Insurance policies cover stolen cars,” Tomes said. “AAA encourages vehicle owners to review their policies with their advisors to make sure they are covered.”
Auto liability insurance is required in all 50 states, but, AAA says, coverage against theft – the comprehensive coverage — is optional.
AAA Insurance tips for protecting your car against theft:
1. Never leave your vehicle running with the keys in it. Never.
2. Never leave your keys in the vehicle — the convenient ‘keyless’ feature is not only convenient for the car owner, it is also convenient for the thief who can steal your car with the touch of a button.
3. Lock your car — even without the keys, thieves are more likely to steal a car left unlocked
4. Park your vehicle in a garage or a well-lit area — at home, at the mall or on the road, always try to park in an area where suspicious activity would be noticeable.
5. Keep valuables out of sight.
