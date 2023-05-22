Pillen
Gov. Jim Pillen holds his 5-day-old grandchild in his arms moments before signing LB 574 into law on Monday in Lincoln, Neb. 

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed into law new restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care for minors, which opponents vowed to fight until the very end.

Legislative Bill 574, proposed by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, passed 33-15 last Friday on the final round of debate. The measure includes an approximate 10-week abortion ban (12 weeks gestational age) and restrictions on transition surgeries, hormone therapies and puberty blockers for youths.

