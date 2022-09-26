100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 27, 1922
• Judge Z. Richey put two carloads of rock into the Missouri River years ago. The bridge people wish he’d come and get them. A week or so ago, the judge was down on the river bank and he told of putting the rock over where the bar is now on the other side, to act as an anchor for some pontoons. He said the bridge company could have them if they could find them. The box of Pier 8 has struck a layer of boulders. There’s a funny thing about bridge folks. They like rock, but they’re particular about the location.
• Yankton College will meet the State University at Vermillion Saturday, the first college football day in the state this season. The Greyhounds will be a trifle heavier than last year, Coach Montgomery said today, but will be badly outweighed by the university. The outlook is a little dubious, he said. The coaches are not very well satisfied with progress so far made, partly due to green material, partly to the hot weather and partly to injuries to men of whom they expected much.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 27, 1947
• The duties of the Central School Patrol have been resumed for another school year with Eddie Koenig as captain and Charles Halsted as co-captain. The function of the student patrol is to instruct, direct and control student pedestrians in crossing streets at the Central school corner. Thirty-two boys have been assigned duties on the four corners of Walnut and Sixth streets.
• The first steps are now being taken on construction of the Fort Randall Dam. Just below Pickstown, on the old river bed, there is heavy equipment groaning and growling at their toil of leveling and filling an area which some day with be the “floor” of the dam. Huge Tournapulls, powerful bulldozers and graders have been at work for a week, clearing willows and brush from the sandy river flat, marking the initial step in establishing a foundation for the dam.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 27, 1972
• Shapleigh W. Howell, Yankton College professor of mathematics, will be honored during the Pioneer Day Kronithonitrollitron banquet Saturday evening for his quarter-century of service on the YC faculty. In 1958, Prof. Howell was one of the prime movers in Yankton College’s participation in “Moonwatch,” a project which timed earth satellites as they passed the meridian. With telescopes and radio equipment, YC faculty and staff watched from Observatory Hill, all in cooperation with the International Geophysical Year.
• L.L. Iverson is the new Burlington Northern Railroad “station agent” for Irene, Viborg and other communities in eastern South Dakota. Iverson travels through each of the communities he serves before the three-times-weekly train to Yankton from Sioux Falls.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 27, 1997
• Murphy Farms’ interest in contracting with Clay County farmers has raised some residents’ concerns about large-scale livestock operations. Murphy Farms’ interest led John Davidson and Jerry Wilson of rural Vermillion to sponsor this week’s community meeting attended by an estimated 40 people.
• The Yankton Gazelles avenged their only loss of the 1997 season, defeating Pierre 49-34 at the Summit Center Friday. Heather Nelson scored 18 pounds to lead the Gazelles.
