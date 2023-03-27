Incidents
• A report was received at 5:09 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 6:25 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue. The store said it had the suspect in custody.
• A report was received at 3:51 a.m. Saturday of a possible fight on E. Fourth Street.
• A report was received at 8:09 a.m. Saturday of a possible domestic violence incident on E. 11th Street.
• A report was received at 1:55 p.m. Saturday of a possible domestic violence incident on E. 13th Street.
• A report was received at 2:07 p.m. Saturday of someone finding “a really nice phone” on the ground along E. Seventh Street.
• A report was received at 7:16 p.m. Saturday of possible child abuse.
• A report was received at 12:36 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Peninah Street. Complainants said an intoxicated man was noticed in their yard the previous evening and he may have broken their fence.
• A report was received at 2:10 p.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on E. 13th Street.
• A report was received at 9:31 a.m. Monday of vandalism on W. Eighth Street.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
(0) comments
