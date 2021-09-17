100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 18, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 18, 1946
• Lawrence Welk, who began developing his unique “Champagne Music” style a decade ago when his dance band was featured over radio station WNAX in Yankton, returns here Monday, Sept. 30, to present his internationally known orchestra at a dance engagement at the city hall auditorium.
• “Pike-Wagner” is the new name given to the Tyndall American Legion Post No. 2, decided upon by its members at a recent meeting of the organization. The new name was selected in memory of James Wagner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Morris Wagner, who died while still a prisoner of the Japanese during World War II. The name “Pike”, by which the local post has been known since its organization, was adopted in memory of Stillman Pike, son of Mrs. H.A. Pike of Tyndall, and a fatality of World War II.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 18, 1971
• Flags in downtown Yankton are flying today for the South Dakota Associated Press Managing Editor’s meeting and for the state Square Folk and Round Dance Federation Summer Festival here.
• The sleeping giant awoke last night on Crane-Youngworth Field as the Yankton Bucks, who stumbled through two early season games without mounting a real offensive threat, upset the top-ranked 11-man football team in the state, their ancient rivals, the Mitchell Kernals, 28-24 in the first step of the defense of their ESD title.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 18, 1996
• With just seven weeks to go before Election Day, President Clinton is planning a stop in South Dakota as part of a six-state tour. The president and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton are expected to be in the Sioux Falls area later this week.
• Yankton High School’s homecoming won’t be coming home as scheduled next week. School officials on Tuesday announced that the annual Arickara Days homecoming celebration, scheduled for the week of Sept. 27, has been pushed back two weeks because of ongoing construction at Yankton High School/Summit Activities Center.
