The BeKipp Foundation was established in 2019 to honor the life of Kipp Kinsley, a gifted triathlete, who died as the result of a sudden cardiac arrest event. The Foundation is dedicated to increasing awareness of SCA, especially in youth and athletes.
As part of the effort to reduce the losses from this condition, the BeKipp Foundation has available and will give a Lifesine automatic external defibrillator (AED) to three youth organizations, schools, or athletic club/team for the year 2020.
If your organization is interested in obtaining one of the AEDs, please complete the grant application found at the foundation website, bekippfoundation.godaddysites.com. The contact information and mailing address may also be found at the website.
To be considered for one of these AED gifts, your grant application must be received by Dec. 1, 2020. If you have questions, call the foundation at (712) 260-9368.
