SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Goodwill of the Great Plains is serving veterans and active military members this week during our annual Boots to Suits Program by providing $40 towards clothing and accessories to help prepare for employment.
The program runs through Nov. 14 at Goodwill of the Great Plains retail stores. Military ID is required.
In 2019, Goodwill served 397 veterans and active military members through our Boots to Suits Program.
Goodwill values the people who have served and who are still serving. All veterans are welcome to take advantage of Goodwill job training programs and community services to help them find jobs and be prepared for employment.
