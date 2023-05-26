BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is partnering with North Dakota State University Extension to co-sponsor a free cybercrime safety webinar.
The webinar will teach individuals how to improve online security and safeguard their personal and financial information against scammers. It is co-sponsored by the North Dakota AARP.
“Many of us do not know what to do when we are the victim of a cybercrime,” said Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist. “This webinar is a great way to learn what you need to know about cybercrime.”
The webinar is offered via Zoom. Titled “The Power of Prevention: How to Safeguard Yourself Against Cybercrime,” it will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. CST on June 8. It is free to attend but individuals must register.
Ally Armeson, military and veteran program director at Cybercrime Support Network, will present. The Cybercrime Support Network is a nonprofit organization that serves individuals and small businesses impacted by cybercrime by mobilizing them to do three things: recognize, report and recover. Armeson will discuss understanding and responding to cybercrime, social media scams, common tactics used by scammers, how to protect yourself on social media platforms and how to build a foundation of security to protect your personal and financial information.
Funding for this project was provided by the Dakota Digital Academy. The mission of the Dakota Digital Academy is to work collaboratively with the institutions of the North Dakota University System to provide access to digital-cyber oriented education and training for citizens of North Dakota.
The deadline for registration is June 1. To register, visit ndsu.ag/cybercrime.
For more information about this webinar, contact Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist, at 701-231-5948 or jane.strommen@ndsu.edu.
