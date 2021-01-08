100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 9, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 9, 1946
• The first truck to arrive at the Wilson Transfer Company here since last November was unloaded in Yankton this morning about 8:00 o’clock, with a complete trucking schedule expected to be resumed within a few days pending a meeting in Chicago which is expected to end the 54-day-old strike.
• Harry W. Nelson has returned to Yankton and to his business at “Nellie’s” service station at Fourth and Linn streets, after 26 months’ army service. He was a corporal in the coastal artillery corps and served in the Pacific theater.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 9, 1971
• Tonight at Platte, South Dakota’s “Outstanding Young Farmer” will be announced. Robert L. Weverstad of rural Yankton is one of the candidates for the honor. He and other candidates from across South Dakota, who had been selected by their respective Jaycee Chapters, are being judged on the basis of their advancement in farming, their water and soil conservation practices and their contributions to the wellbeing of their communities.
• Thirty-one consecutive wins is a long streak against any kind of competition and Jim Stout’s Yankton High School Bucks, the state’s number one ranked grappling squad, have faced only the best in the three year span the long win skeen has covered.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 9, 1996
• After telling District Court Judge Maurice Redmond he understood his rights and options, Eric D. Stukel pled not guilty to manslaughter charges in the death of Tammy Haas Monday morning in Cedar County district court.
• Kaiser Refrigeration of Yankton recently donated money that has been earmarked for the new Summit Center and Yankton Multi-Use Facility. The business has donated money to go toward the purchase of an ice machine for the athletic facility. Kaiser is also donating money to be used in new “Tech Prep” programs now being planned for the Middle School and High School.
