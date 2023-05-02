Yankton Area Arts is currently featuring the art exhibit “River Reflections” by Doris Symens-Armstrong at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery in Yankton. The exhibit is on display through May 30.

A special reception honoring the artist will take place on Friday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m., with speaking starting at 5:30 p.m. Space for the reception is limited.

