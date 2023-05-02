Yankton Area Arts is currently featuring the art exhibit “River Reflections” by Doris Symens-Armstrong at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery in Yankton. The exhibit is on display through May 30.
A special reception honoring the artist will take place on Friday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m., with speaking starting at 5:30 p.m. Space for the reception is limited.
Following the Artist’s reception, East of Westerville will be having a live concert at Christ Episcopal Church located at 517 Douglas Avenue. East of Westerville will start playing at 7:30 p.m.; this is free to the public; space for the concert is limited.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
