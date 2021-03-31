Clay County Citizens Will Decide $41M Bond Issue

VERMILLION — After over two hours of discussion, the Clay County Commission decided Tuesday to issue $41 million in General Obligation Bonds to pay for the construction of a new jail, a new law enforcement center, new court space and new government services offices. Included in that total are dollars to cover land acquisition costs for the construction of new county facilities on a yet-to-be determined site.
Clay County voters will be asked to approve the issuance of these bonds in the upcoming election on June 8.
If the bond issue is approved, the new facilities will replace the century-old Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion. Both the courthouse and the current law enforcement center, which were constructed in 1912 and 1989, respectively, will be vacated.
Early in Tuesday’s discussion, County Commissioner Betty Smith proposed that the construction of the county’s needed new buildings and improvements to existing structures, such as the courthouse, be done in phases.
“I don’t believe that building north of town (in a new location) and abandoning the courthouse is viable politically,” she said.
In terms of efficiency, the recommendations received by the county have been correct, Smith said.
“However, it’s not the only option,” Smith said. “This community has made it known that a full new building up north will not fly. I think we learned that from the survey and I think we learned that from the outpouring of concern on the part of citizens.”
She said early studies show that everyone’s major, first concern is the county jail.
“I would like to see action on a new jail combined with a new law enforcement center as soon as possible,” Smith said. “I believe if we go to bond with a new proposal with everything up north, we will wind up with having to put a smaller proposal on the November agenda. That’s just the way it is.”
She noted that 60% of voters must approve the issuance of the bonds “and I don’t think we have it. That is the political reality and that is what we have to deal with.”
Smith proposed a first phase of constructing a new jail and law enforcement center at the site of the present courthouse and in time, doing what needs to be done to stabilize the courthouse, including putting on a new roof.
After that construction is complete, an addition can be built onto the courthouse for stairs, elevators, and restrooms that meet ADA requirements. Administrative staff can be moved to old law enforcement center and other spaces in the city at that time, she said, and then attention can focus on renovating the present courthouse building.
“The advantages of phasing it this way would be, first, minimal costs of relocation,” Smith said. “It resolves the most critical part of the problem first, which are jail conditions and it makes passage of the bond issue almost certain. That is the main reason for proposing it.”
She added that Vermillion’s low-income families and individuals live close to downtown and they would face a significant disadvantage if they had to receive services at county offices located a distance away.
Smith’s proposal called for a bond issue only for a new jail, new law enforcement center and improvements to the courthouse’s roof.
Dick Strassburg, a consultant advising the county commission, noted there are significant costs involved in moving personnel to other quarters while remodeling of existing buildings takes place.
“This (courthouse) isn’t the type of building where you can remodel part of it now and part of it later,” he said. “It is move out, gut it, power is off, you literally gut all of the mechanical, all of the electrical, all of the ceilings come down so you can get the fire protection in, so it’s a pretty major project. There couldn’t be occupancy during that time. That’s a reality of whatever would occur.”
Strassburg also said that cost escalation has to be taken into account, leading him to suggest consideration of one of the proposals that has been offered that has approximately a $55 million price tag.
Other information Strassburg shared eventually convinced county commission members to focus on a $41 million option that calls for constructing new buildings on a different site.
Tuesday’s decision is the latest step taken by the County Commission in a little over three years regarding these county facilities. In January 2018, the commission hired architects to various structural needs present in the courthouse. The architectural firm also reviewed challenges being faced by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermillion Police Department, the local dispatch center and the county jail staff in the public safety center which was completed in 1989 as an addition to the courthouse.
The County Commission also appointed local citizens to serve on a Clay County Courthouse, Jail & Law Enforcement Facility Planning Committee. It received instructions from commissioners to study possible solutions to problems that have arisen within the aging courthouse and the newer Public Safety Center which is attached to the courthouse.
The planning committee analyzed a March 2018 report from architects and consultants that also included a study of the county jail done by consultants with expertise in correctional facilities.
In July 2019, the facility planning committee presented the county commission its top recommendation: a new government services center should be built in Vermillion. The commission chose to wait until August to take final action on that recommendation and in that month’s time, hold additional meetings with the facility planning committee.
In August 2019, the County Commission agreed that efforts should begin to construct a new government services center to replace the courthouse. Plans to hold public meetings throughout the county the following year were stymied, however, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The planning committee mailed a survey to county residents in late 2020 to gather input and formulate options for upgrades or replacement of the Clay County Courthouse and Jail.
