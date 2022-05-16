BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension announces the opening of applications for cohort 6 of the South Dakota Change Network. The year-long cohort leadership program will begin summer 2022 and supports South Dakotans who want to make the places they live and work accessible and welcoming to everyone.
Participants selected to participate in the South Dakota Change Network learn proven techniques and build networks to help them create equitable and inclusive change in their communities and organizations. Self-directed lessons, activities and discussion groups will be offered by a team of leaders who bring valuable expertise, insights and resources to the experience.
“The South Dakota Change Network is an opportunity for people to become stronger leaders in their communities,” said Kari O’Neill, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Manager. “The skills and experience they’ll gain over this next year will be vital as they work to help their communities or organizations thrive. We encourage those who are working to create positive change in South Dakota to join us and take their projects to the next level.”
Due to funding by the Bush Foundation, participation in the South Dakota Change Network is free of cost. The program is led via a partnership between SDSU Extension, 3E Productions, CommonSense Consulting@Work, National Arts Strategies (NAS) and filmmaker Charles “Boots” Kennedye. These organizations will work collaboratively to provide a supportive environment for participants to experience and extend empathy, compassion, care, understanding and tools that promote thriving communities.
The South Dakota Change Network is open to any South Dakota resident and will be facilitated online and at two in-person locations beginning in September 2022 and concluding in September 2023. Participants will have access to a small grant to develop a project that impacts their organization in positive and significant ways. Individuals who see opportunities to create positive change in their community are encouraged to apply by June 17.
To apply, visit the South Dakota Change Network website.
For more information contact Kari O’Neill, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Manager, at Kari.O’Neill@sdstate.edu or 605-690-8820.
