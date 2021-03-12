100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 13, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 13, 1946
• The stork delivered more boys than girls here during February it was revealed in figures on vital statistics which were released from the Yankton county clerk of courts office today. During February, 26 boys and 21 girls were born and recorded here.
• Yankton College orchestra, under the direction of Miss Antoinette Tramater, will present a concert here Friday evening in Forbes hall auditorium at 8:15 p.m. Soloist of the evening will be Miss Jeanette Nielson, violinist of Yankton high school. Another feature of the concert will be the first public rendition of a composition by Miss Dorothy Gregory, freshman college student, played by the string quartet.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 13, 1971
• Mrs. Lester Lorenz of Avon, mother of two and delayed occupation teacher is this year’s runner-up South Dakota Mother of the Year. As runner-up, she will serve for Mother of the Year Mrs. Minnie Lundquist of Erwin if Mrs. Lundquist is unable to fulfill her duties.
• Tom Brokaw, a newscaster for KNBC, the NBC television station in Los Angeles, will anchor the NBC News program “First Tuesday” on April 6. Brokaw is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Brokaw of Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 13, 1996
• Duane Niatum, a Klallam Indian poet, will present a series of workshops and readings March 19-20 at the University of South Dakota. Niatum, who will work with creative writing and American Indian literature students during his USD visit, has contributed to the development of Native poetry as a poet and editor.
• Three new members will be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame during the State AA Boys Basketball Tournament in Rapid City on Friday. This year’s class includes South Dakota’s all-time leading high school football coach, Max Hawk, Yankton, who in 39 years produced more coaching wins than any other of the state’s coaches ever managed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.