MENNO — The SoDak Stamm chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society is hosting its own version of “Antique Roadshow” on the grounds of the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association (big red barn) north of Menno on Sunday, April 30.
If you want to see what your item is worth or just come and enjoy the program to see what you wish you wouldn’t have thrown away, it should be interesting. The program begins at 2 p.m. People may come at 1:30 to get in line to have their items appraised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.